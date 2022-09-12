CSU Monterey Bay’s optional mask policy begins Sept. 12

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- CSU Monterey Bay has instituted an optional mask mandate in most indoor spaces beginning Monday, Sept. 12.

Since the beginning of the semester, even with students returning to campus and a prevalent strain that is more infectious, the CSUMB on-campus infection rate remains extremely low. The Monterey County Health Department also reports a decreasing case rate and level of test positivity. While the public health situation could change, this is encouraging news for the health of our community.

The health and safety of our campus community remain our highest priority – and in fostering a caring community, we will continue to evaluate the precautions needed to help keep us safe. Many public health professionals agree that COVID-19 is moving to the endemic phase, wherein vaccinations are widely accessible, and treatments are available. The spread of the virus remains a concern, and we should all continue to take personal protective measures to limit the spread of COVID-19. Do not come to work or school if you are sick. Wear a mask, isolate, and visit the COVID-19 testing center.

CSU Monterey Bay