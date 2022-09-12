CSU Monterey Bay’s optional mask policy begins Sept. 12
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- CSU Monterey Bay has instituted an optional mask mandate in most indoor spaces beginning Monday, Sept. 12.
Since the beginning of the semester, even with students returning to campus and a prevalent strain that is more infectious, the CSUMB on-campus infection rate remains extremely low. The Monterey County Health Department also reports a decreasing case rate and level of test positivity. While the public health situation could change, this is encouraging news for the health of our community.
The health and safety of our campus community remain our highest priority – and in fostering a caring community, we will continue to evaluate the precautions needed to help keep us safe. Many public health professionals agree that COVID-19 is moving to the endemic phase, wherein vaccinations are widely accessible, and treatments are available. The spread of the virus remains a concern, and we should all continue to take personal protective measures to limit the spread of COVID-19. Do not come to work or school if you are sick. Wear a mask, isolate, and visit the COVID-19 testing center.CSU Monterey Bay
Masking will still be required if you visit a health care setting on campus, have tested positive for COVID-19 or have symptoms and living in student housing, have been exposed to COVID-19, and are awaiting test results anywhere where official signs indicate masking.
The university will still offer free masks to students throughout campus:
- Alumni Visitor Center | Info desk at main entrance
- Building 12 | Housing Office
- Building 47 | Student Service Center lobby
- Library| First floor
- Otter Sports Center | Info desk at main entrance
- Otter Student Union | Info desk at main entrance
- Promontory Housing Office| Building B
- University Center