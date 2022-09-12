Charles addresses UK Parliament for first time as King as Queen’s coffin rests in Scotland

By Lauren Said-Moorhouse and Arnaud Siad, CNN

King Charles III vowed to continue the Queen’s “dedicated service” to the British people in his first address to the UK Parliament on Monday.

Camilla, the Queen Consort, accompanied Charles on his first visit to the Palace of Westminster since becoming King, where both Houses of Parliament offered their condolences on his mother’s death.

“We gather today in remembrance of the remarkable span of the Queen’s dedicated service to her nations and people,” the King said. “While very young, her late Majesty pledged herself to serve her country and her people.

“This vow she kept with unsurpassed devotion. She set an example of selfless duty which, with God’s help and your councils, I am resolved faithfully to follow,” Charles continued.

As he concluded his short speech, a rendition of “God Save the King,” the British national anthem, was played.

Following the visit, the monarch is expected to travel to Scotland.

Later Monday, the Queen’s coffin will travel across the Scottish capital, Edinburgh, to St. Giles’ Cathedral, where the King and other dignitaries will attend a service of prayer and reflection. The coffin will then lie there for 24 hours to allow the Scottish public to see it.

