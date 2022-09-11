Vinícius, Rodrygo lead perfect Madrid to win over Mallorca

MADRID (AP) — Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo have come through in the absence of Karim Benzema to keep Real Madrid perfect this season. Vinícius and Rodrygo scored second-half goals as Madrid came from behind to defeat Mallorca 4-1 for its fifth straight win in the Spanish league. Madrid was without the injured Benzema and other regular starters as coach Carlo Ancelotti rotated his squad ahead of the team’s Champions League match against Leipzig on Wednesday. It was the seventh straight victory for Madrid in all competitions.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.