Verstappen wins Italian GP for 1st time to close in on title
By DANIELLA MATAR
AP Sports Writer
MONZA, Italy (AP) — Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen again made light work of starting down the grid as he won the Italian Grand Prix to leave him within touching distance of a second successive title. Verstappen now has a 116-point lead over Charles Leclerc. The Ferrari driver finished second after another questionable strategy from his team on its home track. The Dutch driver could mathematically clinch the title in Singapore next month. It was the first time Verstappen has set foot on the iconic Monza podium and he did it after starting seventh because of grid penalties.