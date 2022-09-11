Venezuelan government defends detention of US nationals

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The government of Venezuela is defending the detention of United States citizens, rejecting an earlier statement from the Department of State marking the two-year confinement of a Marine veteran. The government of President Nicolás Maduro said in a statement it will continue to enforce its laws and reiterated the “spaces and channels” opened with the U.S. “in search of understanding on issues” relevant to their bilateral relationship. The government’s comment came a day after the State Department said it would continue to press Maduro “for the immediate and unconditional release” of Matthew Heath and the other U.S. citizens it considers wrongfully detained in Venezuela.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.