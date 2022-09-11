USAID head urges crisis-hit Sri Lanka to tackle corruption

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A visiting U.S diplomat has urged Sri Lankan authorities to tackle corruption and introduce governance reforms alongside efforts to to uplift the country’s economy as a way out of its worst crisis in recent memory. USAID Administrator Samantha Power says such moves will increase international and local trust in the government’s intentions. During her two-day visit, Power has announced a total of $60 million in aid to Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka has faced its worst crisis after it defaulted on foreign loans, causing shortages of essentials like fuel, medicines and some food items. Power says the U.S. stands ready to assist with debt restructuring and reiterated that it is imperative that China, one of the nation’s bigger creditors, cooperate in this endeavor.

