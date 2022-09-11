Salinas Police and Fire Departments come together to remember 9/11

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): On Sunday Morning, Salinas Police and Fire Departments came together to pay tribute on the 21st anniversary of the September 11th attacks.

It was an intimate ceremony at Salinas Fire Station No. 1 as the community came together. Among those in attendance was Salinas Fire Chief Sam Klemek and Salinas Police Chief Roberto Filice. S

Salinas City Council Member Steve McShane and Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo were also present at the ceremony.

One of the firefighters rang the bell to honor first responders whose lives were lost during the 9/11 attacks. Each firefighter and police officer lined up to read the names of those who were lost.

343 New York City Firefighters, 23 New York City Police Officers and 37 police officers from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department all lost their lives on 9/11.

Nearly 3,000 lives were lost during the attacks on Sept. 11. It remains the deadliest foreign attack in U.S. history.