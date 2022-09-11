Harry Styles hits Toronto for ‘My Policeman’ premiere

TORONTO (AP) — With just as much fanfare but a tad less drama, Harry Styles took the Toronto International Film Festival by storm on Sunday, premiering the tragic gay romance “My Policeman” less than a week after the debut of “Don’t Worry Darling” in Venice. “My Policeman,” in which Styles stars alongside Emma Corrin and David Dobson, features arguably the fullest dramatic performance yet from 28-year-old pop star. He stars as a closeted 1950s policeman in Brighton who falls in love with a museum curator yet marries a local schoolteacher.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.