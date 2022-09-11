Daboll’s Giants rally from 13 down to beat Titans 21-20

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Daniel Jones hit Chris Myarick for a 1-yard touchdown pass, then found Saquon Barkley on a shovel pass for the 2-point conversion with 1:06 left, giving the New York Giants a 21-20 win over the Tennessee Titans. New Giants coach Brian Daboll didn’t hesitate to go for 2 and the win in his first game as an NFL head coach. New York snapped its skid of five straight losses in season openers. The Titans had a chance to win as time expired. But Randy Bullock pushed a 47-yard field goal wide left.

