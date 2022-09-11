Crises forge Beshear’s role as Kentucky’s consoler in chief

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s first term in office has been dominated by one deadly crisis after another: the global COVID-19 pandemic, tornadoes that killed scores of people in western Kentucky and floodwaters in Appalachia that left dozens more Kentuckians dead. Through it all, Beshear has offered encouragement to victims, pledged to hold officials accountable for the federal response and dived into the details of the recovery process. The approach has garnered the Democratic governor accolades from many victims of the disasters and national attention for how he’s navigating the treacherous politics of a ruby-red state as he seeks reelection next year.

