Conservative college’s curriculum gets foothold in S. Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A proposal for South Dakota’s public school standards for American history was influenced by a conservative private college enjoying outsize influence among top Republicans. Michigan-based Hillsdale College’s “1776 Curriculum” is seen as a rebuttal to the New York Times’ “1619 Project,” which reexamined the United States’ founding with the institution of slavery at the center. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem employed a retired professor from the college to develop the standards. But some South Dakota educators, including one teacher who was part of the commission that developed the standards, say the proposal does not keep in mind the practical needs of the classroom.

