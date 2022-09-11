Braves’ run reminiscent of ’93 — but stakes are different

Atlanta finally passed the New York Mets this past week. Then the Braves ran into their mirror image from the American League. That would be the Seattle Mariners. They took two of three from the Braves and are now 50-22 in their last 72 games. Atlanta has played at an even better clip. The Braves are 64-26 since the start of June. That helped them erase a 10 1/2-game deficit in the NL East. Atlanta moved a half-game ahead of New York when it won the opener of its series in Seattle on Friday night. But now the Braves trail by 1 1/2 games after losing the next two.

