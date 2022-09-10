Watson helps Washington State beat No. 19 Wisconsin 17-14

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Nakia Watson scored two touchdowns against his former team as Washington State beat No. 19 Wisconsin 17-14 on Saturday. Watson scored on a 2-yard run in the second quarter and put the Cougars ahead for good by turning a short completion into a 31-yard score with 5:12 left in the third quarter. Watson rushed for 522 yards and five touchdowns at Wisconsin from 2019-20 before transferring. A game that featured three turnovers by each team and multiple bizarre plays produced a happy homecoming for Washington State coach and Wisconsin native Jake Dickert.

