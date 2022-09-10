Texas QB Ewers leaves field after hard hit by Alabama

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers has left the field after taking a hard fall on his left shoulder at the end of the first quarter against No. 1 Alabama. Ewers was 9 of 12 passing for 134 yards and completed a 46-yard throw to Xavier Worthy that set up a touchdown that tied the game at 10-10. Ewers scrambled and was hit by Alabama’s Dallas Turner, who landed on Ewers and was given a personal foul. Ewers went to the Texas locker room at the start of the second quarter for evaluation.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.