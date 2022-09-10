Shipman leads St. Thomas (MN) past Michigan Tech 32-6

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Shawn Shipman rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns to power St. Thomas (MN) to a 32-6 victory over Division II-member Michigan Tech. Shipman scored on a 1-yard run on the first possession for St. Thomas (1-1) and capped off the first half with a 1-yard TD run in the final minute to give the Tommies a 26-3 lead at intermission. St. Thomas holder Kolby Gartner kept the ball on a field-goal attempt and scored on an 11-yard run to push the Tommies’ lead to 32-3 after three quarters.

