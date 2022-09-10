Real Salt Lake and D.C. United finish in 0-0 tie
SANDY, Utah (AP) — Zac MacMath made three saves for Real Salt Lake and David Ochoa had seven saves for D.C. United in a 0-0 draw. RSL moved to 11-9-10 and United is 7-17-6.
