Skip to Content
News
By
Published 12:21 PM

No. 15 Miami pulls away in 2nd half, tops Southern Miss 30-7

KION

By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — No. 15 Miami pulled away in the second half and beat Southern Miss 30-7. The key was a pair of touchdowns about 2 minutes apart in the third quarter by the Hurricanes. Southern Miss led for most of the second quarter. But Miami took a 10-7 lead into the locker room on a run by Henry Parrish with 20 seconds left in the half. Thaddius Franklin Jr. had a rushing score in the third quarter to extend Miami’s lead. And on the next Hurricanes’ possession Key’Shawn Smith caught a 35-yard touchdown flea-flicker from Tyler Van Dyke as Miami grabbed full control.

Article Topic Follows: News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content