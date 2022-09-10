No. 15 Miami pulls away in 2nd half, tops Southern Miss 30-7

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — No. 15 Miami pulled away in the second half and beat Southern Miss 30-7. The key was a pair of touchdowns about 2 minutes apart in the third quarter by the Hurricanes. Southern Miss led for most of the second quarter. But Miami took a 10-7 lead into the locker room on a run by Henry Parrish with 20 seconds left in the half. Thaddius Franklin Jr. had a rushing score in the third quarter to extend Miami’s lead. And on the next Hurricanes’ possession Key’Shawn Smith caught a 35-yard touchdown flea-flicker from Tyler Van Dyke as Miami grabbed full control.

