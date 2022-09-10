Jill Biden shares memories of 9/11 as wife, sister, more

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Jill Biden realized that terrorists had attacked America on 9/11, her husband, Joe, wasn’t the only loved one she worried about. The first lady recalls in an Associated Press interview how “scared to death” she was that her sister Bonny Jacobs, a United Airlines flight attendant, was on one of the hijacked planes that crashed in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania. After learning that she was safe, Biden went straight to her sister’s home in Pennsylvania. Jacobs tells the AP the first lady was her “rock” that day. Jacobs is accompanying the president’s wife to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, to help honor those who died 21 years ago.

