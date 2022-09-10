Fiery crash of bus, fuel tanker truck kills 9 in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A fiery crash between a tank truck carrying fuel and a passenger bus has left at least nine people dead in northern Mexico. Police in the northern border state of Tamaulipas say the collision left both vehicles completely burned. The death toll could rise as more charred remains are recovered. The crash occurred before dawn Saturday on a highway that leads to the northern city of Monterrey. The driver of the fuel truck apparently survived and is under investigation. The truck was carrying two fuel tanks in tandem, and such double-container freight trucks have been involved in numerous deadly crashes in the past.

