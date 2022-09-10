Bushka, Sturtz spark Butler to 45-10 romp over Taylor

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bret Bushka threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score, Adam Sturtz returned an interception 75 yards to the end zone and Butler breezed to a 45-10 victory over NAIA-member Taylor. Butler took the lead for good in the second quarter on a pair of 3-yard TD runs — by Brody Reder and Joey Suchy. The Bulldogs added AJ Deinhart’s 26-yard scoring run and Sturtz’s pick-6 in the third quarter for a 35-7 lead. Bushka hooked up with Johnny O’Shea for a 12-yard score three seconds into the final period.

