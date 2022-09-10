Battie leads ground attack as South Florida defeats Howard

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brian Battie ran for 105 yards and had one of South Florida’s six rushing touchdowns in a 42-20 victory over FCS-member Howard. Michel Dukes, Jaren Mangham and K’Wan Powell also scored on the ground for the Bulls. Battie’s touchdown was a 60-yard run. Gerry Robinson completed 17 of 28 passes for 219 yards with one interception for South Florida. Jarett Hunter, Ian Wheeler and Kasey Hawthorne all scored rushing touchdowns for the Bison. Hunter led with 81 yards on 12 carries.

