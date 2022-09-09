Swiatek goes for a 3rd major title, Jabeur a 1st at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Iga Swiatek tries to win her third Grand Slam title, while Ons Jabeur gets a second straight chance to win her first in Saturday’s U.S. Open women’s final. The top-ranked Swiatek won her second French Open title in June, part of her stretch of nine consecutive finals won in straight sets. One of them was in Rome, where she routed Jabeur 6-2, 6-2. A victory will make her the first player since Serena Williams in 2014 to win seven titles in a season. The fifth-seeded Jabeur made her first major final appearance at Wimbledon and now tries again to become the first African woman to win a Grand Slam title in the professional era.

