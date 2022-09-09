Skippers Ainslie, Spithill look to regain sea legs in SailGP

Two of the world’s best skippers are trying to regain their sea legs before falling further behind in SailGP’s race for the $1 million Season 3 championship. Britain’s Sir Ben Ainslie will return to the fleet this weekend in St. Tropez, France. He missed the previous regatta in Copenhagen after his foiling 50-foot catamaran was severely damaged when it hit a submerged object during practice. U.S. skipper Jimmy Spithill hasn’t finished above fifth in four regattas this year. He finished a disappointing eighth in the nine-boat fleet in home waters in Chicago three regattas ago.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.