Man, woman and three children found shot, killed at Cecil County home

A house in Cecil County, Maryland, is cordoned with police tape amid reports of multiple deaths.(Source: WJZ/CNN)

ELK MILLS, Md. (KION-TV)- A man, woman, and three children were found shot and killed Friday morning at a residential home in Elk Mills, the Cecil County Sheriff's Office said.  

Deputies responded at 9:20 a.m. to a home in a cul-de-sac on Hebron Court after a man told 911 that three children and a woman had been shot and killed.

Officials said the call was "very short," and the man hung up. Multiple calls made back to the residence were unanswered.

A code yellow was activated for four schools nearby, which is a heightened state of awareness. 

Deputies found a man shot dead in a detached garage with a semi-automatic handgun near him, officials said. A woman was found shot on the first floor, and the three children were located upstairs. 

The victims remain unidentified as police haven't notified the man's next-of-kin. An official said the children were in 5th, 7th and 8th grades.

The sheriff's office said they found no call history at the residence. A search and seizure warrant has been executed at the house, and an investigation is ongoing. 

Crisis teams were sent to assist and support first responders, including deputies, paramedics and dispatchers. 

