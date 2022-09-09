La Liga boosts Barcelona spending limit after it sold assets

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league has significantly raised Barcelona’s spending limit for this season after the Catalan club sold off part of its television rights for the next quarter century and other assets to balance its finances this summer. Barcelona has been allowed to spend 656 million euros ($659 million) on players and staff for this season, including salaries. That is a massive jump after the club’s spending limit had actually entered negative territory last winter. Real Madrid tops the list with 683 million euros ($686 million) to spend. Atlético Madrid is third at 341 million euros ($341 million). The league calculates the limits on the revenues of a club compared to its costs.

