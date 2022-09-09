Jeongeun Lee6 finds her form and leads LPGA in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jeongeun Lee6 has the 36-hole lead after a 63 at the LPGA Tour event in Cincinnati. Lee6 hasn’t had a top 10 in six months, and her only LPGA win was the 2019 U.S. Women’s Open. But she’s been working on her swing and it paid off at the Kroger Queen City Championship. Lee6 had her best score in nearly a year. One shot behind is Janet Lin. She had a 68. Ten players are within five shots of Lee6. Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion Anna Davis will be around for the weekend. The 16-year-old had a 66.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.