Dutch queen learns about flood control during Houston visit

HOUSTON (AP) — A visit to Houston by the Dutch queen has highlighted a long friendship between Texas and the Netherlands that grew from their fight against a mutual enemy: flooding. Queen Maxima on Friday visited Houston, where she met with the mayor and other officials and heard about how the Netherlands has helped the fourth largest U.S. city become more resilient to flooding following the devastation of Hurricane Harvey in 2017. The queen also met with state and federal officials and heard about the help Dutch engineers and academics have given to Texas in the development of what could be the largest storm surge barrier in the world.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.