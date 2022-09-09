Boehly makes whirlwind entrance to English soccer at Chelsea

Having little soccer experience hasn’t stopped American businessman Todd Boehly making some big calls in his first 100 days as the face of Chelsea’s new ownership. Firstly he made himself not just the club’s new chairman but also its interim sporting director in charge of recruitment. Then he oversaw a summer spending spree never seen before in English soccer featuring an outlay of nearly $300 million on new players. Then he ruthlessly fires Chelsea’s Champions League-winning coach Thomas Tuchel just one month into the season. It makes for a whirlwind entrance to English soccer. Many are now asking if it will slow down.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.