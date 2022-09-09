Augsburg keeper preserves 1-0 win at Bremen amid late drama

BREMEN, Germany (AP) — Augsburg goalkeeper Rafał Gikiewicz has saved an injury-time penalty and infuriated Werder Bremen fans as he preserved his team’s 1-0 win in the Bundesliga. The game ended with a threat of violence from Bremen fans who stormed from the stand to the advertising hoarding behind Gikiewicz’s goal after he put his finger to his lips and gestured in their direction following his save of Marvin Ducksch’s penalty in the fourth minute of injury time. Bremen players appealed to their supporters to stay put and referee Martin Petersen booked Gikiewicz for the alleged provocation. Ermedin Demirovic’s 63rd-minute goal proved to be the winner.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.