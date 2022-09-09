After abortion vote, SC Senate looks to House, Jan. session

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Senators are eyeing a number of improvements to women’s and children’s health after sending a new abortion ban back to the House. The Senate on Thursday passed a bill revising the state’s previous six-week ban, rejecting a total abortion ban that would not have made exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest. Now House lawmakers must weigh the proposal against the much more restrictive version they passed last week. Meanwhile, Republicans are seeking reforms to the foster care system in the wake of these abortion debates. Democrats want to see improvements to sex education. But some Republicans are wary that this talk will be backed up with action when they return for a regular session this January.

By JAMES POLLARD Associated Press/Report for America

