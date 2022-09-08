WHO launches drive to fight bacterial meningitis in Africa

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — The World Health Organization says it is launching a $1.5 billion campaign, hopefully including a new vaccine, to eliminate outbreaks of bacterial meningitis across Africa by 2030. Meningitis vaccinations for more than 50 million children in Africa have been delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting fears of a resurgence of the deadly disease. WHO regional director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti said the organization is in “a race against time,” to roll out “a next generation” vaccine against meningitis to be administered in 26 African countries most affected by the disease. She said WHO hopes to authorize the vaccine by the first quarter of 2023, which would then enable donors to buy it for African countries.

