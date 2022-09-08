Skip to Content
Tennessee-Pittsburgh tilt highlights Week 2 in the ACC

By HANK KURZ Jr.
AP Sports Writer

History will be made when No. 24 Tennessee visits No. 17 Pittsburgh in the Johnny Majors Classic. The Panthers have never hosted a team from the Southeastern Conference. The game honors Majors, who coached both teams, in a series that dates to 1980. The Vols have never beaten the Panthers in three prior meetings, including a 41-34 Panthers victory last year in Knoxville when Kenny Pickett threw for two scores and ran for a third and Pitt’s defense was dominant.

Associated Press

