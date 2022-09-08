Tennessee-Pittsburgh tilt highlights Week 2 in the ACC
By HANK KURZ Jr.
AP Sports Writer
History will be made when No. 24 Tennessee visits No. 17 Pittsburgh in the Johnny Majors Classic. The Panthers have never hosted a team from the Southeastern Conference. The game honors Majors, who coached both teams, in a series that dates to 1980. The Vols have never beaten the Panthers in three prior meetings, including a 41-34 Panthers victory last year in Knoxville when Kenny Pickett threw for two scores and ran for a third and Pitt’s defense was dominant.