San Carlos woman beheaded by sword in the middle of the street, suspect ID’d

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KION-TV) — A woman was beheaded Thursday in San Carlos, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. She was murdered near Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue at 11:50 a.m.

Jose Solano Landaeta, 33, of San Carlos, allegedly used a sword to behead the woman in front of witnesses. According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, the adult male suspect was detained and arrested for murder.

The woman was 25 years old with two children, according to deputies. After the killing, the suspect walked about two blocks away from the scene, where he was later detained, according to Lt. Eamonn Allen of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

“We can confirm that a stabbing instrument was used in the commission of the crime and that the weapon is outstanding,” the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “The suspect is known to the victim, and this is believed to be an isolated incident.”

Allen added the crime happened outside the victim's home, and her children did not witness the crime. Her children were seven and one years old, according to Telemundo 48.

The victim and suspect had an ongoing relationship. A neighbor was in shock and told Telemundo 48 that they moved to the area three years ago and "seemed like they loved each other."

The suspect also had a violent criminal history and mental health issues, according to our Telemundo affiliate.

Solano Landaeta had to be taken to the hospital at the time of his arrest but was quickly released and booked into San Mateo County Jail, according to deputies.

The public is asked to avoid the area of 300 and 400 blocks of Laurel Street. As of 2:25 p.m., authorities said there is no threat to the community.