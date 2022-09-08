Saints begin Dennis Allen era vs rebuilding Falcons

The New Orleans Saints are beginning a new era. Dennis Allen takes over for longtime coach Sean Payton as the Saints open the season against their biggest rival, the Atlanta Falcons. Allen has some huge shoes to fill. Payton guided the Saints to nine playoff appearances and their lone Super Bowl title. The Falcons are in the midst of a major overhaul after trading quarterback Matt Ryan and taking a big salary cap hit this season. Marcus Mariota takes over as the Falcons QB, looking to revive a career that hasn’t live up to expectations.

