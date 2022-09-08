Skip to Content
READ: DOJ’s motion to stay ruling ordering special master review for Mar-a-Lago documents

This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022, and redacted by in part by the FBI, shows a photo of documents seized during the Aug. 8 search by the FBI of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. The Justice Department says it has uncovered efforts to obstruct its investigation into the discovery of classified records at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. (Department of Justice via AP)
Department of Justice/AP 07 Sep 22
The Justice Department is appealing a court-ordered special master review of the materials seized by the FBI at former President Donald Trump’s Florida home.

DOJ is also asking US District Judge Aileen Cannon, the Trump-appointee who ordered the special master, to partially pause part of her order, saying it has halted the intelligence community’s review of classified documents.

Read the motion for a partial stay of the order here:

