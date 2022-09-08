Rangers bringing up top prospect Jung for his MLB debut

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers are ready for top prospect Josh Jung to make his major league debut. The 24-year-old third baseman will be added to the roster before Friday’s series opener at home against Toronto. His debut comes seven months after he went to spring training expecting to have a chance to win a spot on the roster then. But he had surgery to repair a torn labrum after discomfort in his non-throwing left shoulder while lifting weights before minor league camp opened. He was the eighth overall pick out of Texas Tech in the 2019 draft.

