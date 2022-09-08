Skip to Content
Orioles player visits children’s hospital, plays video games with patient

    BALTIMORE (WBAL) — A patient at the University of Maryland Children’s Hospital received a special visitor Wednesday.

Baltimore Orioles rookie infielder Terrin Vavra visited and played “Mario Kart” with 14-year-old Evan Cooper, who plays travel and Little League baseball. Evan was excited to have a gaming session with a player from his favorite team. Both Vavra and Evan play second base.

The Orioles, MLB and the Starlight Children’s Foundation donated two Nintendo Switches to UMCH in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September.

Vavra also teamed up with #VsCancer to help raise money for children battling brain tumors. Fans can donate or pledge money for every hit he gets throughout September. All donations will benefit the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation’s #VsCancer program.

