KC’s first Black-owned brewery nears grand opening in 18th & Vine District

By Taylor Johnson

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — In one year, significant progress has been made at 2000 Vine. On the windows, Vine Street Brewing Co. is making its mark.

Kansas City’s first Black-owned brewery planned to open earlier this year, but additional work is being done.

“As a historic building, we have discovered lots of things that had to get addressed and needed special inspections,” said Kemet Coleman, Co-Founder of Vine Street Brewing Co.

Having an unfinished building hasn’t stopped the team, which includes Elliot Ivory and Woodie Bonds, from growing their brand.

“We’re also collaborating with other breweries and creating different styles with them,” Coleman said.

In the meantime, their building is getting upgrades like new floors. That way, it’ll be in perfect shape for what’s to come.

The space will have two levels with a taproom on each floor. There will also be food provided by The Prospect KC, which is next door. Outside, in the back of the building, will be additional seating and a stage.

According to Coleman, incorporating music will embody the true essence of the 18th & Vine District.

“Music is going to be a huge part of the experience here at the brewery,” he said. “We’ll make sure that we live up to what our neighborhood is famous for.”

The goal is for Vine Street Brewing Co. is to be open by the end of the year.

