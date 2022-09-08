IndyCar Festival takes over Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Motorsports fans flocked to Oldtown Salinas on Wednesday as Arrow McLaren SP hosted a street festival.

The festival promoted the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, which takes place Sunday at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Main Street was filled with classic cars, McLaren Indycars, and many happy fans.

Fans were excited to meet two IndyCar drivers. Felix Rosenqvist and Pato O'Ward of Arrow McLaren SP were thrilled to see the community come out and show their support.

"We love coming here for the season finale," Rosenqvist said. "The weather is beautiful, and it is a good challenge for sure."

Both drivers have had solid seasons. O'Ward has won twice this season while having eight top-five finishes. Rosenqvist has been very consistent this season with nine top 10 finishes.

One of the highlights of their season was they both finished in the top five at the Indianapolis 500. O'Ward finished second while Rosenqvist finished fourth.

Both drivers are out of IndyCar Series Championship contention. However, they still have one goal left in their season.

"We have never shared a podium together," O'Ward said. "If we get a double podium together, then it would be fantastic."

O'Ward and Rosenqvist signed a handful of autographs and took many photos with fans of all ages. O'Ward shared his advice for young people who want to get involved in motorsports.

"You need to try and do everything you can to do something you love," O'Ward said. "If this is something you love, then pursue it because it will not disappoint you."

The race is on Sunday afternoon. The green flag drops at noon. For an event schedule, click here.