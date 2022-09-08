An $80 million plan to bolster depleted New Orleans police

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Pay raises for all officers and a $30,000 incentive payment for new hires are among the policies announced in New Orleans as city officials are seeking to reverse a steady loss of police officers. Mayor LaToya Cantrell and other officials announced they plan Thursday. It also calls for coverage of all health care costs for police officers and the revival of a take-home car policy for officers. The leaders said the three-year plan has an estimated total cost of nearly $80 million. Meanwhile, officials said patrol officers would get more backup with officers temporarily reassigned to patrol from other areas in the department.

