Tua, Jones together again as Pats visit Miami in Week 1

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa didn’t seem to celebrate this stat. Tagovailoa hears all the time about the things he supposedly can’t do — can’t throw the deep ball, can’t stay healthy, can’t get to the playoffs, things of that nature. So far, when playing the New England Patriots, he also can’t lose. Tagovailoa is 3-0 in his first three starts against the Patriots, and he and the Miami Dolphins will look to make that 4-0 when they play host to Mac Jones — Tagovailoa’s former Alabama teammate — and New England in Week 1 of the NFL regular season on Sunday.

