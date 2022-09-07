Putin mocks West, says Russia will press on in Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says that Moscow will continue its military action in Ukraine until reaching its goals and mocked Western attempts to drive Russia into a corner with sanctions. Putin told at an annual economic forum in the far-eastern port city of Vladivostok that the main goal behind sending troops into Ukraine was protecting civilians in the east of that country after eight years of fighting. He said that Russia has strengthened its sovereignty in the face of Western sanctions which he said amounted to an aggression. He scoffed at Western attempts to cap prices for Russian oil and gas. He called the idea “stupid” and said that Russia will have enough customers in Asia.

