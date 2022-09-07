Proposed cardroom coming to Marina

MARINA, Calif, (KION-TV)- Parkwest Casino Marina LLC intends to open a 12-15,000 sq. ft. casino cardroom and full-service restaurant just off Highway 1.

The Marina City Council will be looking to allow the assignment of a second cardroom permit in the

Marina Municipal Code on Wednesday night's City Council meeting.

According to the City Council agenda, Parkwest Casinos applied for a Marina Municipal Code (MMC) and Zoning Code text change on July 28.

Under state law, new card room permits may not be issued by a city, only a transfer or assignment of an existing permit.

The proposed casino will have ten gaming tables, a full-service restaurant and parking space for more than 300 cars. Parkwest Casino Marina is expected to have 100 employees. The casino and restaurant will be open 24/7.

The casino will be located at 3006 Highway 1, and the project will be about 4.78 acres.

Parkwest Casino has five locations throughout Northern California. There is no estimated timetable on when it will be open.