Police: Dog cut with knife dies after dog fight in Marina

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police said that a dog was subdued with a pocketknife and later died of injuries after its owner tried to separate it while her dog attacked another dog on Tuesday night.

At around 7:58 p.m., officers were dispatched to Reindollar Avenue and Zanetta Drive for reports of a dog fight. Officers said someone was walking their dog on a leash when another dog ran out of a house through the front door and attacked the dog on the leash.

The owner of the dog on the leash tried separating the dogs but was unable to. Shen then grabbed a pocketknife and "utilized it in a manner that caused the attacking dog to release the leashed dog," said Marina Police.

The owner of the attacking dog told police her dog died of injuries sustained during the attack.

Marina Police want to remind people that all dogs should be restrained. All owners should exercise proper care and control of their animals to prevent them from becoming a nuisance.

The attacking dog's owner was cited for violating municipal code ordinance 6.04.040, said police.