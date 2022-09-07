Orlando City beats Sac Republic 3-0 for U.S. Open Cup title

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Facundo Torres broke through with a goal in the 75th minute, then converted on a penalty to give Orlando City its first-ever trophy with a 3-0 victory over Sacramento Republic in the U.S. Open Cup final. Torres’ penalty kick in the 80th sealed it for the Lions, who had not won a title since joining Major League Soccer in 2015. Orlando native Benji Michel added a stoppage-time goal. Sac Republic plays in the lower-tier USL, was looking to become just the second lower-division club to win the Open Cup championship in a quarter-century.

