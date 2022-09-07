No. 12 Florida takes on No. 20 Kentucky in SEC East showdown

No. 12 Florida returned to the AP Top 25 this week for the first time since October and will host No. 20 Kentucky in the league opener for both teams. The visiting Wildcats seek a second consecutive series win over the Gators, a tall task in The Swamp. Even more so against a Florida squad that upset then-No. 7 Utah in Billy Napier’s debut as Gators coach. Kentucky will play a second straight week without running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. as the administration mulls discipline for an undisclosed matter. Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is coming off a career-best three-touchdown rushing effort against the Utes along with passing for 168 yards.

