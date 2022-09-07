Michigan man suffers punctured arms in Alaska bear mauling

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers say a Michigan man suffered serious puncture wounds to his arms during a bear mauling in Alaska. But he was able to stop the attack using pepper spray on the grizzly. Nicholas Kuperus was able to contact troopers via a satellite communications device after the late Tuesday afternoon mauling about 60 miles north of Glennallen. Troopers say Kuperus and his hunting party surprised the sow with three cubs in the upper East Fork Indian River area. Troopers responded from Glennallen, landing a state plane on a ridge top. They flew him back to a waiting ambulance in Glennallen.

