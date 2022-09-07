Japan, India hold security talks amid major Russian drills

TOKYO (AP) — Japan and India are holding security talks between their foreign and defense ministers in Tokyo, seeking to further strengthen their military ties amid growing tension from China and Russia in the region. Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada met with Indian counterpart Rajnat Singh before they join foreign ministers Yoshimasa Hayashi and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at the security talks later Thursday. The meeting comes at a sensitive time when Russia is holding a major multinational military exercise in its far east, with China and India participating.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.