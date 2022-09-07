Hurricane Kay heads to Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Kay is gaining strength in the Pacific and lashing Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula with rain. Kay’s maximum sustained winds rose to 100 mph Wednesday, with forecasters saying it could brush the mid portion of the peninsula this week. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Kay was located about 220 miles southwest of the southern tip of the Baja peninsula. Kay was moving north-northwest at 12 mph. A hurricane warning was issued for a sparsely populated stretch of the peninsula around Bahia Asuncion. Forecasters expected Kay to stay offshore as it moves more northward, roughly parallel to the coast.

