Fire at karaoke parlor in southern Vietnam kills 14

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — At least 14 people have died in a fire that broke out at a karaoke parlor in southern Vietnam. Some 40 other people have been injured in the fire at the four-story venue in Thuan An city that began at about 9 p.m. Tuesday, trapping staff and customers inside. Vietnamese state television says the fire was under control within an hour but still smoldering on Wednesday, more than 12 hours later. It said some people were injured from asphyxiation and others with broken limbs when they jumped from upper floors to try to escape the fire. Firefighters using ladders from their trucks managed to rescue others. Authorities said they were investigating the cause of the blaze, which broke out on the second or third floor.

